Carmel Valley, North Salinas residents ordered to evacuate due to flooding.
With more rain in the forecast this afternoon and evening, Carmel Valley residents who live along the Carmel River are ordered to evacuate, "as quickly as possible" according to a Monterey County announcement. The low-lying area that might be affected extends from communities along the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields.
