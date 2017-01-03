UPDATED: Rain and mudslides lead to road closures, evacuations.
After a weekend storm delivered consistent rain and wind to the region, dropping 13 inches on high peaks in Big Sur, a mudslide led to the closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur. The slide happened about two miles south of Ventana Inn, and the highway is closed in both directions from Ventana to Ragged Point, just south of the county line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC