UPDATED: Rain and mudslides lead to road closures, evacuations.

After a weekend storm delivered consistent rain and wind to the region, dropping 13 inches on high peaks in Big Sur, a mudslide led to the closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur. The slide happened about two miles south of Ventana Inn, and the highway is closed in both directions from Ventana to Ragged Point, just south of the county line.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 11 at 12:10AM PST

