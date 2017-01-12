Tim Sanders: STEM and Rancho Ca ada Village
The need for wider and more effective STEM education in American schools has long been clear. The problem is local as well as national, notwithstanding the proximity of Silicon Valley and the “tech industry.” The problem also is old enough to have left our public institutions in a fossilized state, unable to react to critical issues of a generation ago, let alone begin to address contemporary demands or to create a sustainable future.
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Needopenow123
|89
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
