Tim Sanders: STEM and Rancho Ca ada Village

The need for wider and more effective STEM education in American schools has long been clear. The problem is local as well as national, notwithstanding the proximity of Silicon Valley and the “tech industry.” The problem also is old enough to have left our public institutions in a fossilized state, unable to react to critical issues of a generation ago, let alone begin to address contemporary demands or to create a sustainable future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.