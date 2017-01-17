Some familiar winners take Fungus Faceoff trophies home.

The best mushroom party of the year clearly benefited from a surge in rains this winter, with a range of forest-friendly chefs piling as many as a half dozen types of mushrooms into one small dish. The judges bestowed Best of Show on Todd Fisher , executive chef at Tarpy's Roadhouse , for his mushroom upside-down steak with roasted chanterelles, shiitake, oyster and shaved button mushrooms over sliced New York steak, with clever details like a cognac demi-glaze and whipped bone marrow.

