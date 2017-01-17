Some familiar winners take Fungus Faceoff trophies home.
The best mushroom party of the year clearly benefited from a surge in rains this winter, with a range of forest-friendly chefs piling as many as a half dozen types of mushrooms into one small dish. The judges bestowed Best of Show on Todd Fisher , executive chef at Tarpy's Roadhouse , for his mushroom upside-down steak with roasted chanterelles, shiitake, oyster and shaved button mushrooms over sliced New York steak, with clever details like a cognac demi-glaze and whipped bone marrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Needopenow123
|89
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC