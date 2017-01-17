Some familiar winners take Fungus Fac...

Some familiar winners take Fungus Faceoff trophies home.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The best mushroom party of the year clearly benefited from a surge in rains this winter, with a range of forest-friendly chefs piling as many as a half dozen types of mushrooms into one small dish. The judges bestowed Best of Show on Todd Fisher , executive chef at Tarpy's Roadhouse , for his mushroom upside-down steak with roasted chanterelles, shiitake, oyster and shaved button mushrooms over sliced New York steak, with clever details like a cognac demi-glaze and whipped bone marrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 13 Needopenow123 89
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan 10 Glades lake 31
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec 31 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov '16 Cjay22 8
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,722 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC