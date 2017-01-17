Rep. Panetta says he will attend inau...

Rep. Panetta says he will attend inauguration

MONTEREY >> A growing number of Democrats are vowing to boycott Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States. But U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who was himself was sworn in less than a month ago, won't be among them.

