Rep. Panetta says he will attend inauguration
MONTEREY >> A growing number of Democrats are vowing to boycott Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States. But U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who was himself was sworn in less than a month ago, won't be among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Needopenow123
|89
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC