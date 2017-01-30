Rep. Panetta joins two Congressional caucuses on social issues
Washington >> Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, has joined the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus and the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, his office announced Wednesday. “These issues reflect our basic civil liberties and I'm ready to get to work pushing for equality, social justice, improved access to health care, and policies and programs to support healthy families,” said Panetta in a press release.
