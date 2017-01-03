Panetta appointed to House Agriculture Committee
Washington >> Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, has been appointed to the House Agriculture Committee, it was announced Tuesday in a press release. “It's an honor to serve the Central Coast in Congress and a privilege to join the House Agriculture Committee,” said Panetta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov '16
|TheSideEye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC