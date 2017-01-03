Ned McGowan returns to Pebble Beach with Keiko Shichijo.
Today Ned McGowan enjoys a reputation as a world-class European flutist and composer. Most believe he's Dutch, but he grew up in Carmel Valley and went to Carmel Middle before hightailing it to Amsterdam decades ago.
