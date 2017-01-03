Impending storm: County battens down ...

Impending storm: County battens down hatches

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Monterey County Herald

A large sand pile in Carmel Valley is available for residents to use for sandbags on Thursday. Local residents and officials are preparing for this weekend's storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan 1 Herting bad 88
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers Dec 31 ZideMD 1
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec 30 Smh 1,551
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!? Nov '16 Cjay22 8
News Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm... Nov '16 TheSideEye 1
See all Carmel Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at January 09 at 2:39PM PST

Carmel Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Carmel Valley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC