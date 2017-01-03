Iconic 1,000-year-old Pioneer Cabin tree collapses as deadly storm blasts California
The famed Pioneer Cabin tree, known for its hollow center that allowed cars to pass through, collapsed during the intense storm that blasted California with heavy rain. The giant sequoia was located in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County, about 80 miles southeast of Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov '16
|TheSideEye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC