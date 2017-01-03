Freshman Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D...

Freshman Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, sworn into...

Tuesday Jan 3

Washington, DC >> It was the first day for Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and one, he says, he will not soon forget, and not just because he was sworn into office by Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, with the Panetta family surrounding him. “It was interesting that was the first thing to bring up,” said Panetta.

