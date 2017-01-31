For some, 2017 has brought too much o...

For some, 2017 has brought too much of good thing - " rain.

Thursday Jan 19

A woman and a girl look out over the surging Carmel River from Esquiline Road in Carmel Valley on Jan. 8. A woman and a girl look out over the surging Carmel River from Esquiline Road in Carmel Valley on Jan. 8. It was around 9:30pm on Jan. 8 when Carmel Valley resident Gary Briant, who was working on his motorcycles, saw water coming in under his garage door. Despite the recent rains, Briant, whose home is on Paso Hondo and just adjacent to Dampierre Park, didn't think he had cause for concern - he had been keeping an eye on the the Carmel River, and didn't think it was rising toward his home.

