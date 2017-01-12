Emergency crews rush to rescue people stranded by flooding in California, Nevada

Jason Williams, left, is rescued by Calfire rescue swimmer Danny Ciecek after Williams got snagged on trees while trying to kayak the Carmel River with a friend near Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after a large storm passed through Monterey County. Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters rushed to take advantage of a one-day break between storms Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage after the heaviest rain in a decade overwhelmed parts of California and Nevada.

