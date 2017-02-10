County supervisors set to denounce Trump's immigration order.

The proposed county resolution, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tomorrow afternoon, declares that Trump's order "is a major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling threatened by this administration." The proposed county resolution, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tomorrow afternoon, declares that Trump's order "is a major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling threatened by this administration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.