County supervisors set to denounce Trump's immigration order.
The proposed county resolution, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tomorrow afternoon, declares that Trump's order "is a major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling threatened by this administration." The proposed county resolution, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tomorrow afternoon, declares that Trump's order "is a major step towards implementing the stringent racial and religious profiling threatened by this administration."
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 23
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan 10
|Glades lake
|31
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan '17
|BIKSU
|4
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec '16
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
