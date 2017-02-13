Congressman Panetta: Trumpa s orders on immigration a oeappeal to the base that got him electeda
Washington >> Approaching two weeks into a Trump presidency, Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, has his hands full dealing with controversial decisions that he believes the president is making to “appeal to the base that got him elected.” In a phone interview Tuesday morning, Panetta said the recent immigration executive order is “clearly against what we stand for.” The congressman said the world looks to the U.S. for leadership but these actions come from “insular thinking people” and send the message to the world that they can no longer rely on our country as a beacon of hope and freedom.
