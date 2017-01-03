Community members look directly at the camera - and the viewer.

Photographer Tom O'Neal knows what makes a good portrait. He shot the historic Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 at age 23 and has captured images of famous musicians like Joni Mitchell, Jim Croce and Jimi Hendrix, and completed album covers for artists including John Denver, Steppenwolf and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.