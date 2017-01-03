Community members look directly at the camera - and the viewer.
Photographer Tom O'Neal knows what makes a good portrait. He shot the historic Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 at age 23 and has captured images of famous musicians like Joni Mitchell, Jim Croce and Jimi Hendrix, and completed album covers for artists including John Denver, Steppenwolf and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov '16
|TheSideEye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC