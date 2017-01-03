Carmel Valley homes flooded by river ...

Carmel Valley homes flooded by river water after nearby levee breaks

Ten homes in the Carmel Valley were partly flooded late Sunday after a nearby river swelled from heavy rains that pummeled Northern California, authorities said. The Carmel River breached "by several feet" and a levee in the area broke, sending water toward a cluster of 10 homes along the river bank, according to Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at January 08 at 10:53PM PST

