Carmel Valley homes flooded by river water after nearby levee breaks
Ten homes in the Carmel Valley were partly flooded late Sunday after a nearby river swelled from heavy rains that pummeled Northern California, authorities said. The Carmel River breached "by several feet" and a levee in the area broke, sending water toward a cluster of 10 homes along the river bank, according to Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.
