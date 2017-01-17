Carmel, Big Sur rivers flood again, with another chance coming next week
Sal Tringali looks over the flood damage to his parents home on Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley after the home was flooded for a second time in a week from the Carmel River on Wednesday. Carmel Valley >> The Carmel and Big Sur rivers both flooded for the second time in less than three days as yet another storm brought heavy rain to Monterey County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning - and the National Weather Service said there's a chance the rivers could flood again next week.
