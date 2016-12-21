Supervisors approve Rancho Ca ada project
Salinas >> In the final hurrah of longtime county supervisors Dave Potter and Fernando Armenta, a determined Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Rancho Cañada Village project at the tail end of an all-day board meeting, the last one of the year and the final official session for the two exiting supervisors. By a 4-0 vote, the supervisors gave the long-planned subdivision backed by the partnership of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and developer Alan Williams the nod more than a decade after it was proposed, pushing past the departure of board chairwoman Jane Parker and heavy criticism regarding the review process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov '16
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Editorial: Yes on Measure E
|Oct '16
|Kelly Sorenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC