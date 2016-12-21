Supervisors approve Rancho Ca ada project

Salinas >> In the final hurrah of longtime county supervisors Dave Potter and Fernando Armenta, a determined Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Rancho Cañada Village project at the tail end of an all-day board meeting, the last one of the year and the final official session for the two exiting supervisors. By a 4-0 vote, the supervisors gave the long-planned subdivision backed by the partnership of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and developer Alan Williams the nod more than a decade after it was proposed, pushing past the departure of board chairwoman Jane Parker and heavy criticism regarding the review process.

