Snow level to get down to 2,500 feet in Santa Cruz Mountains
Roaring Camp Railroads train rumbles through the Santa Cruz Mountains. The National Weather Service is forecasting a dusting of snow for the mountains Saturday that get as low as 2,500 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov 26
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Editorial: Yes on Measure E
|Oct '16
|Kelly Sorenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC