Rancho Ca ada Village housing proposal headed to Monterey County Board of Supervisors

Carmel Valley >> After a dozen years in the works, the Rancho Cañada Village project is finally headed to the Board of Supervisors, albeit with a vastly reduced proposal with less than half the number of overall units and affordable units originally proposed and enshrined in the county's general plan. But critics insist the proposal is being rushed to the board so two exiting county supervisors - Dave Potter and Fernando Armenta - can weigh in, and the review process has been truncated as a result.

