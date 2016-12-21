Rancho Ca ada Village housing proposal headed to Monterey County Board of Supervisors
Carmel Valley >> After a dozen years in the works, the Rancho Cañada Village project is finally headed to the Board of Supervisors, albeit with a vastly reduced proposal with less than half the number of overall units and affordable units originally proposed and enshrined in the county's general plan. But critics insist the proposal is being rushed to the board so two exiting county supervisors - Dave Potter and Fernando Armenta - can weigh in, and the review process has been truncated as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov 26
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Editorial: Yes on Measure E
|Oct '16
|Kelly Sorenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC