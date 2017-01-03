Quick Bites: Foragers Fest, chowder fries and $500K wine theft verdict.
Just over the Santa Lucia Mountains, Carmel Valley Ranch subs in as primary host because Ventana Inn & Spa is undergoing upgrades. There are lots of reasons that works, including CVR Exec Chef Tim Wood 's long-held affiliation with the festival, and the fact 500-acre CVR embraces the spirit of self-sustenance: The grounds produce their own honey, lavender, wine, salt, produce and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan 1
|Herting bad
|88
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|Dec 31
|ZideMD
|1
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 30
|Smh
|1,551
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov '16
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov '16
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC