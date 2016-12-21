Monterey County Supervisors to decide...

Monterey County Supervisors to decide fate of Rancho Ca ada Village.

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Even though the development will require an amendment to the Carmel Valley Master Plan, the Rancho Canada Village subdivision will be brought before the Monterey County Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The development would carve up 40 acres of the West Course at Rancho Canada Golf Club for 130 lots. The master plan requires 50 percent affordable housing for the for the subdivision, but the proposal the Supervisors will consider only includes 20 percent affordably priced lots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

