Monterey County Supervisors to decide fate of Rancho Ca ada Village.
Even though the development will require an amendment to the Carmel Valley Master Plan, the Rancho Canada Village subdivision will be brought before the Monterey County Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The development would carve up 40 acres of the West Course at Rancho Canada Golf Club for 130 lots. The master plan requires 50 percent affordable housing for the for the subdivision, but the proposal the Supervisors will consider only includes 20 percent affordably priced lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov 26
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Editorial: Yes on Measure E
|Oct '16
|Kelly Sorenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC