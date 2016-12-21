Local Family Worried Over Health Insurance
With the deadline to enroll for Covered California approaching, one Carmel Valley family is struggling with the choice between Covered California and Medical. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec 10
|marshalls9180
|1,550
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Dec 9
|Shante
|87
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Where can I find legit black in Salinas asap!?
|Nov 27
|Cjay22
|8
|Man pleads not guilty to DUI after ramming Carm...
|Nov 26
|TheSideEye
|1
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Editorial: Yes on Measure E
|Oct '16
|Kelly Sorenson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC