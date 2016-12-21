$125,000 pact for HR help wins narrow Fairfield council approval
A $125,000 contract with Regional Government Services of Carmel Valley for human resources management won City Council approval Tuesday on a 3-2 vote after a councilwoman asked whether Fairfield had earlier paid the organization to study the Human Resources Division. Councilwoman Catherine Moy said the study hasn't been provided to the council and that City Manager David White told her the document was being edited.
