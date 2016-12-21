Quick Bites, Nov. 30, 2016: Discretion Brewing expands into Monterey County
Starting Friday, Soquel-based Discretion Brewing is expanding distribution to Monterey County including Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel, Carmel Valley, Big Sur, Salinas, and Hollister. Previously, Discretion only supplied its organic beer to Santa Cruz County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
