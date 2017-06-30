TCC and Wireless Zone team up to dona...

TCC and Wireless Zone team up to donate 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children ...

Round Room LLC , the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies through its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and Wireless Zone is now a part of the nationwide initiative.

