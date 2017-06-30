Current Construction: Road updates for July 1-10
Hamilton County Highway Dept. has changed the traffic pattern for northbound Allisonville Road at 146th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|2 hr
|Wondering
|8
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Jjj
|171
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|23 hr
|Trumpedillgeals
|6
|Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper
|Sun
|ICE
|2
|Roadmap to the Trump Campaign’s Collusion With ...
|Sat
|Flynn Got A Story
|1
|Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16)
|Fri
|teverton
|22
|Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ...
|Jun 30
|TrumpedIslam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC