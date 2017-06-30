Computer Troubleshooters of Carmel, Your PC Paramedic join forces

From left, Gary Ruegg and Feras Mash in front of the new site of Computer Troubleshooting of Carmel at 950 N. Range Line Rd. Mash's Computer Troubleshooters of Carmel and Ruegg's Your PC Paramedic have renamed the corporation Your PC Paramedic. They formalized the partnership earlier this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.