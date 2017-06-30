Computer Troubleshooters of Carmel, Your PC Paramedic join forces
From left, Gary Ruegg and Feras Mash in front of the new site of Computer Troubleshooting of Carmel at 950 N. Range Line Rd. Mash's Computer Troubleshooters of Carmel and Ruegg's Your PC Paramedic have renamed the corporation Your PC Paramedic. They formalized the partnership earlier this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feminist For Sharia Law
|29 min
|nnono
|2
|Rift between President and Pence Grows Deeper
|49 min
|nnono
|3
|Poor Union Thugs
|53 min
|nnono
|3
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|7 hr
|Wondering
|8
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|Jjj
|171
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|Sun
|Trumpedillgeals
|6
|Roadmap to the Trump Campaign’s Collusion With ...
|Sat
|Flynn Got A Story
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC