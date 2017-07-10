Christine Rogers, 93

Christine Rogers, 93

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Http

Christine Rogers, 93, of Carmel, Ind., died peacefully at her home on July 1. She was born Feb. 10, 1924 in Smithville to William Monroe and Clara Russell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brightbart Editor: Donald Trump Jr's Russia mee... 5 hr Bright Bart Right... 1
Indiana lost 5,000 manufacturing jobs 19 hr Darren 1
Trump Jr. emails implicate self, Kushner, Manaf... 19 hr Pence smellsda Tr... 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Tue georgedewey 172
Donald Trump Jr. Lawyers Up over meeting with R... Mon Matt 2
Woman who tried to vote for Trump twice pleads ... Mon GOP Rigging Votes 6
Trump disavows meeting between Russians, Donald... Mon nnono 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC