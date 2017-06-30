Carmel mechanic balancing military du...

Carmel mechanic balancing military duties, school

Julia Person has been hard at work this year, serving as a full-time crew chief for the U.S. Air Force Reserves and attending IU-Kokomo as a part-time student studying history and political science. Person, 32, said she commutes more than 500 miles a week between her home in Carmel, the base in Peru and school.

