Carmel illustrator benefits from Illustrators of the Future contest workshop
A week-long workshop in Hollywood in the spring has become a source of great motivation for illustrator Ryan Richmond. The Carmel resident, who graduated from Herron School of Art and Design in 2016, had qualified for the workshop by being a winner in the Illustrators of the Future contest.
