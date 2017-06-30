2 Carmel Girl Scouts to earn Gold Awards
Two Carmel residents will earn the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive, a Gold Award, during Girl Scouts of Central Indiana's Girls of Distinction ceremony June 17 at the Marriott in Indianapolis. The award requires Scouts to complete service projects that improve the community.
