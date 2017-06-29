Watch Pee Wee players take on NFL mascots in Carmel
Pee Wee football players from Central Indiana joined forces Thursday night to take on mascots from around the NFL - and there was no holding back. Carmel High School played host to the NFL Mascots vs. Pee Wee's game for the second straight year.
