Volunteers needed for second round of Monon trail study
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is seeking volunteers to assist with a 2017 trail study that will occur from June 5 to 11 along the Monon Greenway in Carmel. This is CCPR's second round of participation in the trail study this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|9 hr
|Schmedley T Troll
|8
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|19 hr
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Thu
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|Thu
|Get Right With Co...
|4
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Wed
|Jail this lying liar
|6
|Congress investigating another possible Session...
|Wed
|Sessions must resign
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC