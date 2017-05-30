Uplift Intimate Apparel opens at Carmel City Center
A Hoosier-native and Carmel resident, Uplift Intimate Apparel owner Carla Mackie, 64, said she decided to open her own lingerie boutique after managing a lingerie store in Virginia and working in the lingerie business for the past 12 years. Mackie said it was her desire to be near her family and her love of the lingerie business and helping women that led to opening the shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|9 hr
|Trumped Republicans
|11
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|10 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|4
|White House hypes Pittsburgh Not Paris rally--T...
|10 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|1
|Where's all the hot black women?
|19 hr
|Hes a Nasty dude
|4
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Fri
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Jun 1
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC