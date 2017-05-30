Uplift Intimate Apparel opens at Carmel City Center

A Hoosier-native and Carmel resident, Uplift Intimate Apparel owner Carla Mackie, 64, said she decided to open her own lingerie boutique after managing a lingerie store in Virginia and working in the lingerie business for the past 12 years. Mackie said it was her desire to be near her family and her love of the lingerie business and helping women that led to opening the shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.