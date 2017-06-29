Tale of two java shops: Indie Coffee Roasters approved, Carmel Coffee denied
Two coffee shop hopefuls looking to open on neighboring lots in the Carmel Arts & Design District have learned their divergent fates. Indie Coffee Roasters received approval earlier this month from the Carmel Plan Commission for minor renovations to a house at 220 E. Main St. and likely will open later this year.
