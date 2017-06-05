Sycamore School's Ivan places 18th in...

Sycamore School's Ivan places 18th in spelling bee

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

"In the first two on-stage rounds before the finals, I was really nervous and jittery while I was waiting for everyone else," said Ivan, a Carmel resident who recently finished eighth grade at the Sycamore School. "I was worried about getting that one word I didn't know.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump's new FBI director nominee has Rus... 9 hr Russians everywhere 1
Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens... 22 hr nnono 2
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Thu Impeach Mike Next 13
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... Thu Fire Jefferson Se... 3
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... Thu Peter Ross 28
Why is Greenwood so trashy? Thu run 4
Officer Michael rahn Jun 6 okhereyougo 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC