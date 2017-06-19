Snapshot: Indiana Blood Center in Carmel

On June 14, World Blood Donor Day, Amy Gaston Stehr, spouse of Trooper Richard Gaston who was killed in the line of duty, was at Indiana Blood Center in Carmel to thank donors. Indiana Blood Center honored police and fire personnel who protect communities in Indiana on this day.

