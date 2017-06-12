Snapshot: Carney hosts 'colorful voyage' dinner
Joan Carney, former owner of Lilly's Boutique Gallery in Zionsville, stands in her drawing room waiting for guests to arrive for her dinner party benefiting the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette. The room was decorated with authentic Turkish art to provide a setting reminiscent of Istanbul, Turkey.
