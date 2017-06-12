Snapped 3D allows customers to create action figures of themselves
The company, Snapped 3D, takes multiple simultaneous photos from every angle and turns them into a three-dimensional GIF file. A miniature figurine made of sandstone is mailed in seven to 10 business days using the scan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ...
|4 hr
|Putin Puppet Got ...
|1
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|4 hr
|Happy Birthday Do...
|1
|Comey outed as liar again
|4 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Antifa ,Obama and Soros
|5 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Summer of Obama and Soros
|5 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|MSM failed again
|5 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|They want Trump Dead
|5 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC