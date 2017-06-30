Sheltie who greeted customers at Izzy's Dog Bakery dies
For the past 10 years, John Mikesell has been baking fresh dog treats at Izzy's Dog Bakery at 816 W. Main Street in Carmel. And for the past seven years, the Employee of the Month has been the same every month.
