Rotary Club of Carmel seeks nominations for Rotary Outstanding Service Award
The Rotary Club of Carmel is seeking nominations for its annual Rotary Outstanding Service Award, which is annually bestowed on a non-Rotarian who best demonstrates dedication to the enhancement of Carmel through community service. The recipient is granted a Paul Harris Fellow and recognized during the city's CarmelFest celebration by riding on the Rotary float during the parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|22 min
|Trump your President
|82
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|Sun
|swoo
|2
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sun
|Mr K
|7
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|Sat
|Dave
|15
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|Sat
|veteran
|4
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|Sat
|hoosier dad
|5
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|Sat
|comrades come rally
|12
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC