Retired Carmel pharmacist recognized as trailblazer

Evelyn Rice entered the workforce as a pharmacist at a time when few women worked, and those who did were often nurses or teachers. The Barrington of Carmel, where Rice, 98, resides, recognized her as part of National Women's History Month, the theme of which is, "Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business."

