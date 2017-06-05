Retired Carmel pharmacist recognized as trailblazer
Evelyn Rice entered the workforce as a pharmacist at a time when few women worked, and those who did were often nurses or teachers. The Barrington of Carmel, where Rice, 98, resides, recognized her as part of National Women's History Month, the theme of which is, "Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|1 hr
|Sartiscke
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|13 hr
|T E S T I F Y
|2
|White House says it won't try to block Comey's ...
|13 hr
|FidelityBraveryIn...
|1
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|13 hr
|Impeach Mike Next
|5
|Johnson County Jail
|13 hr
|Car 54 Where R U
|2
|President Loses Confidence In Attorney General ...
|13 hr
|Me Too Donnie Me Too
|1
|US ambassador to China quit over Trump climate ...
|13 hr
|Get 2 work Donnie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC