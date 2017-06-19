Real estate update: Carmel
The summer market has arrived, and the road closures are not slowing buyers down! There is still an abundance of buyers, but the limited inventory has constrained sales. Homes are still selling rapidly and current market conditions are favoring sellers heavily.
