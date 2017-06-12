Police search for suspect in theft, f...

Police search for suspect in theft, fraud case

Carmel police are searching for a suspect in a theft and fraud case that occurred in Carmel on April 23. Thomas J. Hankins, 32, is 6'1" and weighs approximately 190 to 200 pounds with brown eyes and black/brown hair. Police believe he may reside in Greenwood or on the south side of Indianapolis.

