Police search for suspect in theft, fraud case
Carmel police are searching for a suspect in a theft and fraud case that occurred in Carmel on April 23. Thomas J. Hankins, 32, is 6'1" and weighs approximately 190 to 200 pounds with brown eyes and black/brown hair. Police believe he may reside in Greenwood or on the south side of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSM failed again
|10 hr
|TrumpedAssassinat...
|1
|They want Trump Dead
|10 hr
|TrumpedAssassinat...
|1
|Summer of Obama and Soros
|10 hr
|TrumpedLebronJames
|1
|Antifa ,Obama and Soros
|11 hr
|TrumpedAntifa
|1
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|11 hr
|Peter Ross
|124
|Stephanie Ardizzone Adaway (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Sartiscke
|3
|Diane Feinstein worried
|Tue
|TrumpedComey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC