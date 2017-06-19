Pharmakon owner, compliance director ...

Pharmakon owner, compliance director face criminal charges

23 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The owner and the director of compliance for Noblesville-based Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc. have been charged with multiple criminal counts related to the sale of compounded painkillers that were as much as 25 times more potent than they should have been, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

