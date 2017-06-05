Panel OKs delayed alcohol licenses

Panel OKs delayed alcohol licenses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

More than 40 alcohol permits were approved Tuesday after debate in the Indiana General Assembly had postponed action on them. The delays followed the rewriting of Indiana code by the Legislature after it was learned that two Ricker's convenience stores had legally obtained restaurant permits to sell cold carryout beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 6 hr Impeach Mike Next 13
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... 6 hr Fire Jefferson Se... 3
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 13 hr Peter Ross 28
Why is Greenwood so trashy? 13 hr run 4
Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens... Tue Accept it Donnie 1
Officer Michael rahn Jun 6 okhereyougo 3
News Homicide detectives look for clues in last week... Jun 6 No doubt 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC