Nonprofit for visually impaired Hoosiers opens new HQ
A nonprofit organization will expand its business lines and create more jobs for Hoosiers who are blind or visually impaired with the opening of a new headquarters. "Right now, there are nearly 160,000 Hoosiers coping with vision loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|1 hr
|Sartiscke
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|13 hr
|T E S T I F Y
|2
|White House says it won't try to block Comey's ...
|13 hr
|FidelityBraveryIn...
|1
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|13 hr
|Impeach Mike Next
|5
|Johnson County Jail
|13 hr
|Car 54 Where R U
|2
|President Loses Confidence In Attorney General ...
|13 hr
|Me Too Donnie Me Too
|1
|US ambassador to China quit over Trump climate ...
|13 hr
|Get 2 work Donnie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC