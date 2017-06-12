New trails planned for Carmel's eastside

New trails planned for Carmel's eastside

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

An expansion of the Monon Trail through Carmel's Midtown area is set to begin this summer, but that's not the only planned trail expansion. Carmel's eastside will see several new trails and multi-use paths constructed in the next year, including along Gray Road, Carey Road, Main Street and 126th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MSM failed again 1 hr TrumpedAssassinat... 1
They want Trump Dead 2 hr TrumpedAssassinat... 1
Summer of Obama and Soros 2 hr TrumpedLebronJames 1
Antifa ,Obama and Soros 2 hr TrumpedAntifa 1
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 3 hr Peter Ross 124
Stephanie Ardizzone Adaway (Oct '10) 18 hr Sartiscke 3
Diane Feinstein worried Tue TrumpedComey 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC